ANC leaders are divided, causing destruction – Ramaphosa – News24

Posted on Jan 15, 2017 in Africa


ANC leaders are divided, causing destruction – Ramaphosa
East London – ANC leaders are divided because they are fighting over money and this in turn is threatening to divide members of the party, Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Sunday. "We as leaders are causing destruction. It's us as leaders who
