South Africa’s Zuma says ANC not bound to elect deputy as leader – Channel NewsAsia

South Africa's African National Congress (ANC) is not bound by tradition to elect its deputy as leader, President Jacob Zuma said in an interview broadcast on Sunday, dismissing labour unions' endorsement of Cyril Ramaphosa. Posted 15 Jan 2017 22:30.
