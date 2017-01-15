Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

South Africa’s Zuma says ANC not bound to elect deputy as leader – Channel NewsAsia

Posted on Jan 15, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Channel NewsAsia

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
South Africa's Zuma says ANC not bound to elect deputy as leader
Channel NewsAsia
South Africa's African National Congress (ANC) is not bound by tradition to elect its deputy as leader, President Jacob Zuma said in an interview broadcast on Sunday, dismissing labour unions' endorsement of Cyril Ramaphosa. Posted 15 Jan 2017 22:30.
The failing 'political theology' of Jacob ZumaBusinessTech
ANC, Zanu-PF ready for female presidents?Bulawayo24 News (press release) (blog)
Baleka Mbete raises hand as ANC succession battles heat upTimes LIVE
News24 –Citizen –South African Broadcasting Corporation –Daily dispatch
all 15 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.