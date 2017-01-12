Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

ANCWL demands SAA to only do business with 50% black- and female-owned suppliers – Times LIVE

Posted on Jan 12, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Times LIVE

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
ANCWL demands SAA to only do business with 50% black- and female-owned suppliers
Times LIVE
The ANCWL secretary-general Meokgo Matuba said the league had noted an alarming number of reports that suggested forces were fighting transformation at SAA. Image by: MOELETSI MABE. The ANC Women's League (ANCWL) on Thursday called …
ANCWL calls for inquiry into SAA over corruption allegationsEyewitness News
ANCWL calls for transformation and corruption probe at SAACitizen
SAA slammed for losing millions to corruption, conflicts of interest and “ghost workers”BusinessTech

all 5 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.