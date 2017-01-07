Pages Navigation Menu

ANCWL NEC to formally endorse Dlamini-Zuma for president – News24

Posted on Jan 7, 2017 in Africa


ANCWL NEC to formally endorse Dlamini-Zuma for president
Johannesburg – The ANC Women's League's National Executive Committee is expected to formally announce outgoing African Union Commission chairperson Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma as its preferred candidate for the party's presidency. According to a …
