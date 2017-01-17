Andre Ayew gives Ghana narrow win over Uganda

Andre Ayew converted a first-half penalty as Ghana started their latest bid to reclaim the Africa Cup of Nations title with a hard-earned 1-0 victory against Uganda on Tuesday.

The West Ham United star’s 32nd-minute spot-kick was all that separated the sides on an awful pitch in Port-Gentil as Ghana withstood Ugandan pressure in the second half and ended their recent poor record against the Cranes.

The Black Stars, who have not won the continental title since 1982 and lost on penalties to the Ivory Coast in the final two years ago, can now look forward with confidence to their next game against Mali.

“In the first half we dominated the game but in the second half we knew the result was the most important thing and we played to win,” said Ghana coach Avram Grant.

“We missed two or three good opportunities but at the end of the day I am happy and I think we will keep improving.”

Uganda will have to wait a little longer for their first goal and points in their first appearance at the Cup of Nations since 1978.

“In 39 years we have not been there and in the first half we had an element of stage fright,” admitted Cranes coach Milutin Sredojevic.

Eight of Ghana’s line-up started the final in Equatorial Guinea in 2015, the only exceptions being Thomas Partey, Jordan Ayew and Leicester City’s Daniel Amartey.

Ghana had struggled in recent matches against Sredojevic’s side, failing to win any of three encounters spread over the qualifiers for the 2015 Cup of Nations and the 2018 World Cup.

However, Uganda were without key players in centre-back Murushid Juuko and midfielder Khalid Aucho through suspension, and they spent most of the first half on the back foot.

Twice skipper Asamoah Gyan headed just wide and Christian Atsu fired narrowly over before Andre Ayew steered a low shot towards goal only for Denis Onyango to save.

After knocking on the door in the first half hour, the breakthrough came when Gyan robbed Isaac Isinde inside the area before being held back.

The referee from Botswana pointed to the spot and booked the defender, with Ayew waiting for Onyango to commit before slotting in the penalty.

Atsu, the star of the 2015 tournament, tested Onyango soon after but by that point Ghana had lost left-back Abdul Rahman Baba, stretchered off with what looked like a hamstring injury.

Spurred on by a small but lively band of supporters decked in red, yellow and black, Uganda finished the first half with a flourish and Faruku Miya of Standard Liege should have done better than send in a shot that grazed the post on its way past.

Tonny Mawejje came close and captain Geofrey Massa tried his luck from a 30-yard free-kick that flew inches over Razak Brimah’s bar, as Ghana held on.

Indeed, they might have won by more had Atsu not been denied by Onyango five minutes from the end.

Uganda XI: Onyango GK, Iguma Dennis ,Ochaya, Isaac Isinde, Wasswa Hassan, Mawejje, Kizito,Azira mike, Miya , Luwaga Kizito, Geoffrey Massa

Ghana XI : Brimah, Afful, Rahman, Boye, Amartey, Wakaso, Partey, Atsu, A. Ayew, J. Ayew , Gyan.

Group D standings

P W D L F A Pts

Ghana 1 1 0 0 1 0 3

Egypt 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Mali 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Uganda 1 0 0 1 0 1 0

Doubts about the fitness of goalkeeper Denis Onyango were put to rest when Cranes coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic named him on Uganda’s starting line-up against Ghana.

Onyango is Africa’s home-based footballer of the year and was in goal throughout the campaign as Uganda reached the Nations Cup finals for the first time since 1978 last year.

Back then, they lost 2-0 to hosts Ghana in the final, and 39 years later the same opponents await them in their Group D opener in Port-Gentil at 1600 GMT.

“I feel honoured, pleased and privileged to be here. We have worked very hard in Uganda to make this happen. Thirty-plus million people have dreamt to have us here,” said the Serbian Sredojevic, better known by his nickname “Micho” and who first began coaching in Uganda in 2001.

“So many things you can escape but destiny you cannot — the last game of Uganda was in the final of the 1978 Africa Cup of Nations in Ghana. Our first match back after 39 years is against Ghana so there is that symbolic aspect.”

Uganda cannot compete with Ghana’s record at the Cup of Nations but they took four points off the Black Stars in their ultimately unsuccessful bid to qualify for the 2015 Cup of Nations and also held them to a 0-0 draw in Tamale in World Cup qualifying last October.

Match 7 Tactical Start List for 7 Ghana vs Uganda by The Independent Magazine on Scribd

Ghana coach Avram Grant has admitted the pressure is on his team as they look to win a fifth Cup of Nations title, and a first since 1982.

#BlackStars praying ahead of departure to the stadium for the clash with @UgandaCranes on the #afcon2017 Group D opener. #can2017 pic.twitter.com/ccLa0TLUzB — Ghana FA (@ghanafaofficial) January 17, 2017

The Israeli almost led them to glory two years ago, but they lost on penalties to the Ivory Coast in the final in Equatorial Guinea.

The majority of the 2015 side remains, including skipper Asamoah Gyan, who is preparing for his sixth Cup of Nations.

“No disrespect to the Uganda team, but everybody knows statistically we are ahead of them,” said Gyan on Monday.

“If they beat Ghana it’s big news for them. If we beat them, people might say it’s a normal thing.”

**Additional reporting by AFP

