Andrea Belotti Responds To Reports Linking Him With A £56 Million Move To Arsenal

Torino striker Andrea Belotti says he cannot let speculation surrounding his future go to his head after Arsenal were linked with a move for the striker.

Torino chief Gianluca Petrachili said last week that the Gunners had tabled a £56million bid for Belotti – although the Premier League club were quick to deny the claim.

Nevertheless, the north London side continue to be strongly linked with Belotti and now the Italy international has spoken out on his current situation.

The 23-year-old told Tuttosport: ‘I have to continue like this, I cannot let it go to my head.

‘I always have to work, I hope to play a good 2017 to conquer my dreams.’

Italian star Belotti has scored 25 goals in 51 league appearances for Torino since joining from Palermo in 2015.

The forward made his international debut last year and has already netted three goals in just five games for Italy.

