Andrew Garfield And Ryan Reynolds Shared A Kiss At The Golden Globes

Ryan Reynolds and Andrew Garfield took their bromance to another level at the 2017 Golden Globes held on Sunday in Los Angeles. Reynolds lost out to Garfield in the ‘Best Actor In a Motion Picture’ category but he was far from bitter at the loss, instead planting a kiss on the victor’s mouth. via GIPHY

The post Andrew Garfield And Ryan Reynolds Shared A Kiss At The Golden Globes appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

