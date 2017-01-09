Pages Navigation Menu

Andrew Garfield And Ryan Reynolds Shared A Kiss At The Golden Globes

Posted on Jan 9, 2017 in Entertainment

Ryan Reynolds and Andrew Garfield took their bromance to another level at the 2017 Golden Globes held on Sunday in Los Angeles. Reynolds lost out to Garfield in the ‘Best Actor In a Motion Picture’ category but he was far from bitter at the loss, instead planting a kiss on the victor’s mouth. via GIPHY

