Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

AngloGold plans more than 800 job cuts in South Africa – Nigeria Today

Posted on Jan 19, 2017 in Business | 0 comments

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
AngloGold plans more than 800 job cuts in South Africa
Nigeria Today
AngloGold Ashanti is in talks with unions to lay off nearly 900 workers at its South African operations, a document obtained by Reuters showed on Thursday. Africa's biggest gold producer employs about 25,000 people in South Africa, whose vast resources …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.