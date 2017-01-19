Pages Navigation Menu

AngloGold plans more than 800 job cuts in South Africa

Posted on Jan 19, 2017 in World | 0 comments

AngloGold Ashanti is in talks with unions to lay off nearly 900 workers at its South African operations, a document obtained by Reuters showed on Thursday. Africa’s biggest gold producer employs about 25,000 people in South Africa, whose vast resources are accompanied by the risk of volatile labour relations, rising costs, regulatory disruptions and dizzying…

