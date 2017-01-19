AngloGold plans more than 800 job cuts in South Africa

AngloGold Ashanti is in talks with unions to lay off nearly 900 workers at its South African operations, a document obtained by Reuters showed on Thursday. Africa’s biggest gold producer employs about 25,000 people in South Africa, whose vast resources are accompanied by the risk of volatile labour relations, rising costs, regulatory disruptions and dizzying…

This content is for Standard Digital Monthly Subscription, Premium Digital Monthly Subscription, Standard Digital Yearly Subscription, Premium Digital Yearly Subscription, WSJ 5 DAY TRIAL and 30-Day Corporate Subscription members only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post AngloGold plans more than 800 job cuts in South Africa appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

