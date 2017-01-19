AngloGold plans more than 800 job cuts in South Africa
AngloGold Ashanti is in talks with unions to lay off nearly 900 workers at its South African operations, a document obtained by Reuters showed on Thursday. Africa’s biggest gold producer employs about 25,000 people in South Africa, whose vast resources are accompanied by the risk of volatile labour relations, rising costs, regulatory disruptions and dizzying…
