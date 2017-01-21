Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

AngloGold Puts Mine Spending Over M&A Deals as Profits Rebound – BloombergQuint

Posted on Jan 21, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Eyewitness News

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
AngloGold Puts Mine Spending Over M&A Deals as Profits Rebound
BloombergQuint
(Bloomberg) — AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. plans to focus on extracting more metal out of its existing mines, rather than using deals to expand. “We have a lot on our portfolio that we can draw from to increase production,” said Chairman Sipho Pityana at
'Over and over again we've heard of the board's dismal failure'CapeTalk
Women's rights group praises 1970 rape survivor for speaking outEyewitness News

all 19 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.