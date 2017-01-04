Angolan lawyers appeal ruling on president naming daughter oil CEO

Angolan lawyers, who argue that President Jose Eduardo dos Santos’ billionaire daughter was illegally appointed as the chief executive of the state oil company, have applied for their case to be heard in the Constitutional Court on Wednesday. Angola’s Supreme Court on Dec. 27 rejected an application by 12 human rights lawyers to have Isabel…

The post Angolan lawyers appeal ruling on president naming daughter oil CEO appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

