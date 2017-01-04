Angolan lawyers appeal ruling on president naming daughter oil CEO
Angolan lawyers, who argue that President Jose Eduardo dos Santos’ billionaire daughter was illegally appointed as the chief executive of the state oil company, have applied for their case to be heard in the Constitutional Court on Wednesday. Angola’s Supreme Court on Dec. 27 rejected an application by 12 human rights lawyers to have Isabel…
