Angry Ijaw Youths Writes PMB, NASS Over Ejection From Local, Foreign

Scores of angry Ijaw Youths under the Federal Government Presidential Amnesty Programme, weekend, sent a protest letter to the President, Muhammadu Buhari and the Leadership of the National Assembly to intervene and prevail on the Amnesty Implementation Committee to pay outstanding tuition fees to their institutions in Nigeria and United States of America, under the Kaplan agreement.

The angry youths said though all channels of communications on the issues have been utilised and they may resort to disruption of peace along the East/west road if the issues are not resolved, the failure of the Brig. Gen. Paul Boroh led Amnesty Implementation Committee to pay up the Tuition fees and Six months allowances have led to their ejection from schools in Nigeria and United States and turned them to beggars.

‎The Local and Foreign Institutions identified are the Lead City University, Ibadan, Igbinedion University, Okada,Edo State, the Elizade University, Ogun State, Benson Idahosa University, Edo State and the Afe Babalola University,Ekiti State.

The Ijaw Youths, after a well attended meeting of students, under the Presidential Amnesty Program (PAP) ‎ at the Ijaw House in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, said the refusal of the Amnesty Committee to pay up tuition fees owed the various institutions of learning in the Nigeria and United States is threatning to jeopadise their lives and career.

The angry youths, in the letter to President Muhammadu Buhari and the leadership of the National Assembly, signed by Signed by the Chairman, Comr. Joshua M. Amangala, Secetary,

Comrade Justice Ipiteikumoh, Hon. Amaebi Osaribie,

Comr. Oluwatobi Oke and Comr. Johnny Kenneth,

stated that “we have met to discuss vital issues pertaining to the welfare and wellbeing of beneficiaries of the Presidential Amnesty Initiative, specifically on the non paymentof tuition fees, in-training allowances and the case of some students that are stranded in the United States of America,under the Kaplan agreement.”

“At the end of the meeting; the following observations were made. Due to the non payment of the in-training allowances and tuition fees; the student’ sbeneficiaries of the Amnesty Program arelooked down on and treated like ‘second class citizens’in their respective institutions From all indications, the Gen. Boroh led leadership of the Presidential Amnesty Program (PAP) has connived with some officials in the Presidency and the Federal Ministry of Finance to deliberately and systematically, stifle the student’scomponent of Presidential Amnestyinitiative in exchange for their so-called agricultural program.”

“With the thoughtlessness and careless handling of the Amnesty Programme, particularly with regard to the welfare and wellbeing of the student’s segment of theprogram (both locally and internationally), ithas resulted to theincrease in armed robbery, pipeline vandalism, kidnapping and otheranti- social vices and has paved way for the resurgence of militancy in the region which the program was designed to address. The unholy alliance between the Gen.Boroh led Amnesty office and his ilk’s in the presidency has resulted to the termination of a validly entered agreement with an educational serviceprovider, the Kaplan International which has rendered some students stranded in the United States of America.”

“Sequel from the foregoing and taking into account, the fact that with the non payment of tuition fees and stipends, the students are now miserable and have chosen to take their destinyinto their hands. Therefore, thefollowing resolutions were taken:That the students are requesting for the immediate payment of their stipends which has accumulated to Six (6) Months and also thepayment of tuition fees.”

“That there is no cordial relationship between the students who are delegates in their respective institutions and the Presidential Amnesty office, especially under the present leadership of the PAP. The Amnesty office has not deemed it necessary to go round the various schools to know the plight of the delegates in their respective institutions.That the students are demanding for Gen. Boroh to throw in the towel, particularly as it is obvious that the demands of providing effective leadership towards faithfully implementing the Amnesty Program haveoverwhelmed him. This is with a view of protecting his name and reputation. “

“That failure to respond swiftly to some of these issues raised; especially as it relates to the non payment of stipends, tuition fees and also to reconsider the terminated. Kaplan agreement within seven (7) working days. The students will be left with no option than to block all major national corridors leading to the Deltaregion and a protest march on the National Assembly.”

“Conclusively, we urge all men of good conscience, the Security and Intelligence community, the National Assembly, the International Community, the Nigerian Student’s community and other relevant stakeholders within the Nigerian polity to prevail on the Amnesty Office and theFederal Government to attend to ourplight with all sense of urgency, in the spirit of sustaining the present relative peace being enjoyed in the region and beyond.”

