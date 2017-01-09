Angry man pushes ‘rolling pin’ inside wife’s stomach (photo) – NAIJ.COM
|
NAIJ.COM
|
Angry man pushes 'rolling pin' inside wife's stomach (photo)
NAIJ.COM
In Northern India, an angry husband has just done the unbelievable to his wife, as he pushed a 40cm 'rolling pin' into her stomach. Angry man pushes 'rolling pin' inside wife's stomach (photo). The victim. The man was reported to have done that as a …
Husband Forces Rolling Pin Into Wife as Punishment For Being Infertile
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG