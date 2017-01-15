Pages Navigation Menu

Angry mob beat and strip Abia Poly student naked for stealing generator (photos)

Posted on Jan 15, 2017

A young man by name Okoro Mark Chimobi, a student of Abia state polytechnic, in Business Administration Management (BAM) department was caught and beaten seriously for allegedly stealing a generator set by an angry mob.

This incident happened on Monday 9th January, around 11:15am in Aba.

According to Abia News, a neighbour/ eyewitness, John  said;

“ I saw when he left and came back with a generator, I knew he stole it because that’s
what he has been doing. Just the next morning i head someone was caught and beaten on his way to sell a stolen generator when I went to check I notice he was the one.”

