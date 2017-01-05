Angry passengers beat up Arik manager at Lagos airport (Full video)
A fight broke out between an Arik manager and passengers at the Lagos International airport yesterday because Arik had reportedly delayed their flights to Johannesburg South Africa for 3 days without notice.
Demanding an explanation, one of the enraged passengers approached the manager only for tempers to flare and a fight ensued between them. Other passengers took advantage and tried to let off anger.
