Angry passengers beat up Arik manager at Lagos airport (Full video)

Posted on Jan 5, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A fight broke out between an Arik manager and passengers at the Lagos International airport yesterday because Arik had reportedly delayed their flights to Johannesburg South Africa for 3 days without notice.

Demanding an explanation, one of the enraged passengers approached the manager only for tempers to flare and a fight ensued between them. Other passengers took advantage and tried to let off anger.

Press play to watch below.

