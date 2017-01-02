Angry Resident Stone Man To Death After Accused of Gas Station Robbery (Graphic Photo +Video)
Man accused of gas station robbery in St Elizabeth set beaten by residents after running to hide in an unfinished house in St Elizabeth area of Jamaica. Watch the video below;
The post Angry Resident Stone Man To Death After Accused of Gas Station Robbery (Graphic Photo +Video) appeared first on Timeofgist.com.
This post was syndicated from Timeofgist.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG