Angry wife allegedly clubs husband to death over Christmas rice

An angry housewife, identified as Mrs. Favour Parker, has allegedly clubbed her 67-year-old husband, Leo Obriwonsi Parker, to death following an argument over Christmas rice. The incident occurred along the Azikoro Road area of Ekeki community in Yenagoa Local Council of Bayelsa State.

The wife, who has since been arrested by men of the Anti-Vice squad of the Bayelsa State Police Command, was accused by her husband of collecting the sum of N27,000 to buy a bag of ‘foreign’ rice for the family ahead of the Christmas celebration but brought home a local rice at the cost of N10,000.

Family members told The Guardian at the weekend that though the argument over the purchase of rice and the alleged diversion of N17,000 started on Christmas eve, the embittered wife allegedly killed her husband on Saturday, January 7, following a heated argument in their room.

It was gathered that in line with the family tradition, the deceased husband was the one responsible for buying the rice and other foodstuffs needed for the celebration, but the wife insisted on buying the rice and other foodstuffs for the Christmas celebration.

Eyewitnesses said the deceased was sleeping in the room when the wife, who just returned from an outing, dragged the man on the tiled floor from his sleep and clubbed him with a wood. He died on the spot after the forceful fall from the bed.

One of the sons of the deceased, Okali Parker, said the woman, after realising that her husband was dead started parking her property out of the house through the back entrance, while some of the deceased children and neighbours were outside having a quiet time.

However, luck ran out on her when the deceased five-year-old grandchild saw her parking her things through the back door and promptly alerted the others.Olali said: “It was the boy who saw her dragging his grandpa on the floor with blood. We went to confirm but met the room locked and pretended that we were not aware. When she came back for her fridge, we accosted her and asked her to open the door. But she refused. We forced the door open and met our father on the floor in the pool of his blood. She later told us that it was in anger.”

However, when contacted, the police spokesman, Asinim Butswat, said the man might have died from natural causes, as there was no iota of truth that his wife clubbed him to death. He said contrary to reports, it was one of the sons of the deceased that informed the police that his father had slumped and died in his room.

