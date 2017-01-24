Angry workers protest sack of EEDC staff, outrageous bill

HUNDREDS of workers of the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company, EEDC, yesterday, marched angrily along the streets of Enugu metropolis, protesting against the arbitrary sacking of staff. The protesters comprising United Labour Congress, ULC, Trade Union Congress, TUC, National Union of Electricity Employees, NUEE, and Senior Staff Association of Electricity and Allied Companies, SSAEAC, moved round […]

The post Angry workers protest sack of EEDC staff, outrageous bill appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

