Angry workers protest sack of EEDC staff, outrageous bill
HUNDREDS of workers of the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company, EEDC, yesterday, marched angrily along the streets of Enugu metropolis, protesting against the arbitrary sacking of staff. The protesters comprising United Labour Congress, ULC, Trade Union Congress, TUC, National Union of Electricity Employees, NUEE, and Senior Staff Association of Electricity and Allied Companies, SSAEAC, moved round […]
