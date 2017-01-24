Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Angry workers protest sack of EEDC staff, outrageous bill

Posted on Jan 24, 2017 in News | 0 comments

HUNDREDS of workers of the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company, EEDC, yesterday, marched angrily along the streets of Enugu metropolis, protesting against the arbitrary sacking of staff. The protesters comprising United Labour Congress, ULC, Trade Union Congress, TUC, National Union of Electricity Employees, NUEE, and Senior Staff Association of Electricity and Allied Companies, SSAEAC, moved round […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Angry workers protest sack of EEDC staff, outrageous bill appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.