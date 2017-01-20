Aniocha South must be liberated; A reliable phase beckons

The political terrain in Delta State has climaxed to a certain level where occurrences and issues are no longer new as every Deltan seems to be conscious of its daily affairs and activities.

It is no longer news that the state, especially some renowned local government has been abandoned as nothing seems to be feasible in terms of development and achievements. Suffice it to say that, these local governments have representatives that ought to pursue and project that which the communities requires to grow, but it turns out that the story remains same as the people they are supposed to represent are in dire need of a better phase.

A typical example of one of these local government is Aniocha South.

This is one of the oldest local government area of delta state with its enclave still basking in the euphoria of oldies and stagnation of any developmental stance. One will begin to wonder if this very local government which once had her nomenclature projected before the federal House of Assemblies for a new state in years past, has any representative from her constituency.

Going by the current wave of awareness and consciousness, one will agree that posterity will be so cruel on the part of any individual who consciously or inadvertently ignore the roles they ought to play in order to better their local government in particular and the state that birthed them.

It is in this regard that times and equation is no friend of man, hence, the beaming of torchlight for a possible and competent hand to manage the affairs of Aniocha South constituency.

Aniocha South must be liberated from political negligence and cruel abandonment. Basking in the euphoria of hope when efforts are not put in place will amount to making a mockery of the entire system.

However, if we are real about the craving for change, then we need to take proactive measures and ensure selfless individuals come to pier to deliver Aniocha South local government from marginalization and political cheats which has become a regular political religion over time

To this end, Barrister Daniel OBIOKOLIE comes to mind.

Having suffered series of neglect and under development even when there are representatives who ought to stand in defense and project her development to the upper political ayers, it seems nothing is working, therfore, it will be an act of self inflicted pain and anguish if we continue to watch things as they glide to the worst pace.

it’s high time, Aniocha South decides her fate and destiny and in whose hands her political dividends lies and entrusted.

Daniel OBIOKOLIE, through his philanthropic grass roots initiatives, (Daniels Grass roots initiative) has lifted many from the grounds of wants and needs. A youth with a large heart and always reachable. His framework is built around the survival of Aniocha South constituency in particular and Delta State in general.

Liberating Aniocha South from th depth of developmental forgetfulness can only be made positive by choosing and bringing this intelligent and quintessential gentle son of the soil to serve her motherland.

While we crave for a better Aniocha, we urge every indigenous sons and Daughter of Aniocha to project this new phase that has come to raise the standard of the local government and very willing to strive hard so as to an deliver the true dividends of democracy to the people.

The post Aniocha South must be liberated; A reliable phase beckons appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

