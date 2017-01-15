Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Annie Idibia Wishes “Our Nino” 2Baba’s Son a Happy Birthday

Posted on Jan 15, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

2Baba‘s first son Nino had his birthday today and step mum Annie Idibia wished him well on her Instagram page. 11 years ago our Fabulous Nino was born…. The King of the house.. mama loves soooooooooo much😍😍 very eloquent .. very smart..great leader!!! We had so much today. I love you Son,now and always. God […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.