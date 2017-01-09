Another One: Ronaldo Named Fifa’s Best Player In The World

The accolades keep coming in for Real Madrid and Portugal star, Cristiano Ronaldo, as he won the award for FIFA’s best player of the world in Zurich.

The forward enjoyed a successful 2016 and has once again beaten his rival, Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann to the prestigious award.

“It’s a great feeling, as I mentioned many times last year was a dream year, no doubt about that,” the striker said at the ceremony shortly before receiving the prize.

“Real Madrid win the Champions League and the national team won the Euros for the first time in history. Unbelievable season. I’m so proud and happy.

“I have to say thank you to my team-mates of Real Madrid, and team-mates of Portugal and the coaches. It was an amazing year.”

Ronaldo scored a total of 59 goals for both club and country throughout the 12 months, as his career reached new heights.

The superstar guided Portugal to the Euro 2016 trophy, scoring three goals and cheering his teammates after being substituted in the final due to an injury.

He also scored in the winning penalty in the final of the UCL, to once again beat Atletico to the trophy.

In December, he beat Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann to the Ballon d’Or, winning his fourth golden ball.

