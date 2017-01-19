Another PDP Senator, Nelson Effiong decamps to APC
A senator representing Akwa Ibom South, Nelson Effiong, has cross-carpeted from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to the All Progressives Congress, APC. The lawmaker announced his defection to the ruling party on the floor of the red chambers at today’s plenary. Effiong, who cited party crisis as his reason for defection, said,“Over the past one […]
