Another West Ham ‘Flop’ Jonathan Calleri Set To Leave The Club After Just Six Months
West Ham loanee Jonathan Calleri is on the verge of joining Las Palmas, reports Marca.
The Argentina striker joined the Hammers on a season-long loan from Deportivo Maldonado in August but has managed only two outings for Slaven Bilic’s side.
He is set to trade London for the island of Gran Canaria, with Marca reporting that negotiations between Jonathan Calleri’s agent and Las Palmas are so close that a deal could be announced imminently.
Las Palmas appear to have fended off competition from Sao Paulo, who were also keen on Calleri, while the 23-year-old spurned interest from Alaves, Leganes, Sampdoria, Galatasaray and PSV.
Calleri is set to join Las Palmas on a long-term loan deal that will last well beyond the summer.