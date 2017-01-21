Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Anti-Ambode protesters storm Tinubu’s house

Posted on Jan 21, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Tinubu

Scores of residents of the Olokonla community in the Eti-Osa Local Government Area of Lagos State yesterday appealed to the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to intervene in the demolition of their houses. The protesters made the plea when they stormed Tinubu’s residence in Ikoyi, Lagos, on Thursday. […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Anti-Ambode protesters storm Tinubu’s house

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.