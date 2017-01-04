Pages Navigation Menu

Anti-corruption war: SNG drags Buhari to court, seeks trial of Magu, SGF

INCORPORATED Trustees of Save Nigeria Group, SNG, yesterday dragged President Muhammadu Buhari before the Federal High Court in Abuja, accusing him of waging “a lopsided” anticorruption war. The group is praying the court to compel President Buhari to initiate criminal proceedings against both the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Mr. BabachirLawal and […]

The post Anti-corruption war: SNG drags Buhari to court, seeks trial of Magu, SGF appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

