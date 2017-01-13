Anti-Corruption Whistle Blower Jibrin Hid Foreign Accounts From CCB, Documents Reveal

Embattled former chairman of the House of Representatives, Hon. Abdulmumini Jibrin made inaccurate declaration of his assets to the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) as required by the law, the National Youth Council of Nigeria, NYCN has alleged.

Recall that in 2015, Hon. Jibrin had stated on page 3 of annexure 1 of the his CCB declaration of assets form that he did not have any foreign account. In reply to the question whether he possessed cash in foreign account, he replied, ‘do not have’.

But in a petition by the anti-corruption unit of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) addressed to the House Committee on Ethics and Privileges on November 30th, 2016, Jibrin is accused of being economical with the truth to the CCB, thus running foul of the Fifth Schedule, paragraph 3 of the 1999 constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and section 7 of the Code of Conduct Bureau and the Code of Conduct Tribunal, which prohibits public officers from operating or maintaining accounts in any country outside Nigeria.

In the asset declaration form he filled at the CCB as declarant no. MHR: 002400, Jibrin indicated that he has no foreign bank account(s). But another document, a copy of which is reportedly available to Leadership courtesy of NGLeaks, discloses that he possesses an account with Barclays Bank of England.

The account, No. SC 204744, caters for his international account (AC 33471268), reserve account (AC 43707164), mortgage account (AC 94030664), Euro currency account (AC 52339433) and USD currency account (74521222).

The address with which he opened the account is: 81 Cotsworld Gardens, London, NW 2 1 PE.

The House invited him to come and clarify the issue raised in the petition, but Jibrin, who fled the country after his suspension did not respond.

If he is found guilty of any offence with regard to this allegation by the CCT, he could be charged to court by the tribunal. He could also be guilty of perjury for lying under oath.

