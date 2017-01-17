Anti-graft Campaign: ‘Jonathan Should Be Treated With Respect’

Bayelsa State governor, Seriake Dickson, has called on those behind the recent invasion of the family house of the former president, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan to tread softly and treat the former first family with decorum and the respect they deserve.

According to Dickson, though the perceived persecution of Goodluck Jonathan’s family is sending the wrong signal and painting a wrong picture on the present administration’s anti-corruption reforms, the contribution of the former president in the area of peace, stability and smooth transition should earn him respect in the present administration.

Governor Seriake Dickson, who made this known at the weekend during a session with some media executives said though he is not the spokesperson of the former president, president Jonathan was no doubt an elder brother and someone they have high regard from as a leader and former president of Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

