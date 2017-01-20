Anti-revenge porn law added to Cybercrimes Bill – Citizen
Citizen
Anti-revenge porn law added to Cybercrimes Bill
Blackmailing an individual by disclosing intimate pornographic content in cyberspace could soon lead to a criminal charge as the final draft of the Cybercrimes and Cybersecurity Bill will be tabled in Parliament in the near future. Yesterday, Deputy …
