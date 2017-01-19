Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Donald Trump to be sworn in on day that few expected and many feared – The Guardian

Posted on Jan 19, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


The Guardian

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Donald Trump to be sworn in on day that few expected and many feared
The Guardian
The West Front of the US Capitol is prepared for Donald Trump to be sworn in tomorrow as the 45th president of the United States. Photograph: Alex Wong/Getty Images. David Smith in Washington. Thursday 19 January 2017 14.33 EST Last modified on …
For The Inauguration, Trump's Music Picks Look A Lot Like Richard Nixon'sNPR
The Latest: Trump to visit CIA SaturdaySFGate
Trump inauguration: five-minute guideNEWS.com.au
Newsmax –The Hindu –Toronto Star –ABC News
all 1,552 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.