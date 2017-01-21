Anti-Trump marchers downbeat but defiant in Dublin – Irish Times
|
Irish Times
|
Anti-Trump marchers downbeat but defiant in Dublin
Irish Times
The gathering under granite grey skies at the end of the Dublin leg of the Women's March on Washington had to be moved from the GPO on O'Connell Street to a considerably more spacious area near the Irish Writer's Museum because it was larger than …
Protests continue to rock Trump's swearing-in as US president
How to resist new admin: Art of protesting during Donald Trump's presidency
Watch: Anti-Trump Protesters Take To The Streets, Attack Police, And Vandalize Businesses
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG