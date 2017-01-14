Anti-Trump protesters stage Washington civil rights march

U.S. civil rights activists kicked off a week of protests ahead of Donald Trump’s presidential inauguration with a march in Washington on Saturday, vowing to keep fighting for equality and justice under the upcoming administration. Chanting “no justice, no peace,” a few thousand protesters headed by the Rev. Al Sharpton marched along the National Mall…

