Anti-Trump protesters stage Washington civil rights march

Posted on Jan 14, 2017 in United States, World | 0 comments

U.S. civil rights activists kicked off a week of protests ahead of Donald Trump’s presidential inauguration with a march in Washington on Saturday, vowing to keep fighting for equality and justice under the upcoming administration. Chanting “no justice, no peace,” a few thousand protesters headed by the Rev. Al Sharpton marched along the National Mall…

