Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Antonio Conte Assures Costa Will Stay At Chelsea

Posted on Jan 20, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

Chelsea head coach, Antonio Conte has assured fans that striker, Diego Costa will stay at the club despite rumors of an imminent move to China. Costa was left out of the Chelsea side that beat Leicester 3-0 following a rumored bust-up with his coach after an attempt to force a move away from the club. …

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Antonio Conte Assures Costa Will Stay At Chelsea appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.