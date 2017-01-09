Antonio Conte Explains Why He Recalled Nathan Ake

The Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has explained his decision to recall Nathan Ake from his loan spell at Bournemouth.

He said: “I called him (Nathan Ake) back because I think he is showing he is ready to stay in the Chelsea squad. Chelsea is his home and in the last few seasons, he has played with Watford and Bournemouth.

“He has shown he deserves to stay in a great team like Chelsea. I am pleased he has come back.

“Ake gives me important option because we are playing with three central defenders and he can play in the middle and also it is important during the training sessions to see if he can play as a wing back.

“Me and the club, we wanted to bring back Ake because he gives me good opportunities and good solutions.”

