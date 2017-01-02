Pages Navigation Menu

Antonio Conte hails Diego Costa’s importance for Chelsea after striker confirms summer exit wishes – International Business Times UK

Antonio Conte hails Diego Costa's importance for Chelsea after striker confirms summer exit wishes
Antonio Conte has hailed the importance Diego Costa after the Chelsea star admitted he had been desperate to return to Atletico Madrid in the summer transfer window. The Italian boss revealed the Spaniard has become a crucial player for the Blues
