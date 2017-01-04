Antonio Conte Intrested In West Ham’s Michail Antonio

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte will make a surprise move for West Ham forward Michail Antonio, according to The Sun.

Antonio has stood out in what’s been a testing campaign for West Ham, leading the Hammers’ goalscoring charts with eight goals.

The versatile 26-year-old has played centre-forward, wing-back and right-back for the Hammers this term, characterises which have perked Conte’s interest.

The Sun claim Hammers boss Slaven Bilic would rather see Dimitri Payet leave the club over fan-favourite Antonio.

But with Conte keen to strengthen his squad ahead of the title run-in, they claim West Ham’s resolve could be tested.

Chelsea are aiming high and have been linked with a daring move for Bayern Munich midfielder Arturo Vidal in a deal worth around £36 million.

Conte also already has his eye on next season’s Champions League with his team five points clear at the top of the Premier League and Londoner Antonio’s British heritage would be a boost for the squad where eight of the 25-strong players must be homegrown.

