Antonio Conte Sets Record By Winning Third Straight EPL Manager Of The Month Award

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has become the first man in the history of the English Premier League (EPL) to be named Barclays Manager of the Month on three consecutive occasions. The Italian was awarded the gong for December following his victories in October and November, the Premier League confirmed on their official website. He beat off competition …

The post Antonio Conte Sets Record By Winning Third Straight EPL Manager Of The Month Award appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

