Antonio Conte Wants Fernando Llorente At Chelsea And He’s Willing To Loan Out Michy Batshuayi

Chelsea want to sign Swansea striker Fernando Llorente in their bid to regain the Premier league title

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte reportedly wants a reunion with Spaniard and is willing to sweeten deal by sending £33m striker Michy Batshuayi the other way

Antonio Conte worked with the Spanish striker during his time at Juventus and Sky Sports claims he wants a reunion at Stamford Bridge this month.

An update on Chelsea‘s interest in Swansea striker Fernando Llorente from Sky Sports‘ Spanish football expert Guillem Balague read

https://twitter.com/GuillemBalague/status/818386284993544193

Swansea are apparently reluctant to part ways with Llorente even though he has failed to fire since moving to England last summer.

The Welsh club are battling for their lives after going through two managers already this season, but could find that highly-rated Batshuayi is just the man to grab the goals with regular football.

