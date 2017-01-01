António Guterres in as 9th UN Secretary-General, Ban out
António Guterres assumed office on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, as the ninth UN Secretary-General after Ban Ki-moon’s exit following the completion of a 10 year- tenure on Saturday, Dec. 31. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Guterres, in his maiden message as the UN Secretary-General, entitled: “Appeal for Peace”, urged the world to…
