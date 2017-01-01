Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

New UN chief urges New Year’s resolution for an increasingly fragmented world: ‘put peace first’ – Ottawa Citizen

Posted on Jan 1, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Ottawa Citizen

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
New UN chief urges New Year's resolution for an increasingly fragmented world: 'put peace first'
Ottawa Citizen
Antonio Guterres took the reins of the United Nations on New Year's Day, promising to be a “bridge-builder” but facing an antagonistic incoming U.S. administration led by Donald Trump who thinks the world body's 193 member states do nothing except talk …
UN chief Guterres marks start of a new eraFRANCE 24
What you need to know about new UN chief António GuterresUSA TODAY
Guterres assumes office as 9th UN Secretary-GeneralThe News
Deutsche Welle –International Business Times UK –ABC Online –Channel NewsAsia
all 136 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.