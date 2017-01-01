New UN chief urges New Year’s resolution for an increasingly fragmented world: ‘put peace first’ – Ottawa Citizen
|
Ottawa Citizen
|
New UN chief urges New Year's resolution for an increasingly fragmented world: 'put peace first'
Ottawa Citizen
Antonio Guterres took the reins of the United Nations on New Year's Day, promising to be a “bridge-builder” but facing an antagonistic incoming U.S. administration led by Donald Trump who thinks the world body's 193 member states do nothing except talk …
UN chief Guterres marks start of a new era
What you need to know about new UN chief António Guterres
Guterres assumes office as 9th UN Secretary-General
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG