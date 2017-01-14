Anu, The Lady Ekwe jets to Turkey – Guardian
|
Guardian
|
Anu, The Lady Ekwe jets to Turkey
Guardian
Female percussionist, Anu, The lady Ekwe, has opened the with a music tour of Turkey, heralding her global itinerary for 2017. In Konya, one of Turkey's mainland, the musical act, which is known for her velvety voice and sonorous renditions, as well as …
MUSIC SENSATION, ANU REPS NIGERIA IN TURKEY
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG