Anxiety as Edo bans private revenue collectors

Anxiety has pervaded Benin City, Edo State capital and environs over the recent ban by the state government of private persons collecting revenues for the state government.

The contractors, vested with the responsibility of collecting levies from designated locations within the 18 local councils of the state, include Akugbe Ventures, Professional Drivers Association, Drivers Welfare Scheme and Tipper Drivers Association, revenue task forces as well as other bodies.

The Guardian yesterday learnt that no fewer than 26,000 young persons attached to the contractors engaged by the state government may be out of work.

Besides, it was learnt that a new set of revenue consultants from Lagos State have been contracted to collect taxes and other forms of revenue drive on behalf of the state government.

But the interim Chief Press Secretary to Governor Godwin Obaseki, John Mayaki, said: “There is absolutely no truth in the allegation that Edo State government has contracted the services of consultants from Lagos State as revenue agents.

“Edo State government since former Governor Adams Oshiomhole took over has never used consultants to collect its taxes.”

Obaseki had in his statewide New Year message to Edo people banned all forms of ticketing and illegal taxes by agents engaged by government.

This post was syndicated from The Guardian NigeriaThe Guardian Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

