Anxiety as kerosene sells for N300 in Osun
There is an apparent anxiety and expression of displeasure by the residents of Osun, as kerosene, which is the major cooking material now sells for N300 per litre around the state. Findings by the DAILY POST on Monday revealed that there is an acute shortage of supply of the petroleum product, as a result of […]
