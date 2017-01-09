Pages Navigation Menu

Anxiety as kerosene sells for N300 in Osun

Posted on Jan 9, 2017 in News | 0 comments

There is an apparent anxiety and expression of displeasure by the residents of Osun, as kerosene, which is the major cooking material now sells for N300 per litre around the state. Findings by the DAILY POST on Monday revealed that there is an acute shortage of supply of the petroleum product, as a result of […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

