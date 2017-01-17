Anxiety as MMM again removes GH of Mavrodians – Vanguard
|
Anxiety as MMM again removes GH of Mavrodians
Vanguard
Over 92 hours since the ponzi scheme, Mavrodi Mundial Moneybox, MMM, announced its return and unfreezing of Mavros after a month's freezing of access to requesting financial help (GH), it has again begun removing the Get Help (GH) access of some of …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG