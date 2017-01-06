Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

“Any money spent on building the ‘Great Wall’ will be paid back by Mexico” – Donald Trump Insists

Posted on Jan 6, 2017 in News | 0 comments

U.S. Peesident-elect Donald Trump has insisted that Mexico would pay for the border wall and refuted reports to the contrary. Trump, in a tweet on Friday, lashed out at the media for reports suggesting he was going back on a campaign vow to make Mexico pay for a border wall with the U.S. Trump called the […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.