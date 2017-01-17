Anyansi predicts impressive season for Enyimba

Enyimba chairman, Felix Anyansi has stated that the People’s Elephant are still work in progress and that the team will get better as the season progresses after their 1-0 home win over Sunshine Stars in the NPFL 2016/17 Match Day One tie played on Sunday at the U.J Esuene Stadium, Calabar.

The Aba side endured their worst finish last season when they ended the season in mid-table but Anyansi Agwu in a chat disclosed that it was important that they open the season with a win and that even though the game didn’t lift up to its billing in all entirety they are satisfied with the three points.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Executive Board member said that with still lots of matches still to be played, with time the club would get its bearing and will strive to improve on last season’s abysmal performance in the league.

“We are very satisfied with the opening day win because we know that Sunshine Stars won’t be pushovers and they proved against us that they were not. We still have a lot to work on and we have started work on that,” Anyansi Agwu told Goal.

“We didn’t perform up to our level last season and we all know some of the reasons.

We have sorted some of the problems that hindered our performance last season and our coming to Calabar is meant to guide us back to our lost form.”

This post was syndicated from The Sun News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

