Anyaoku: Nigeria in denial of the seriousness of its challenges

Former Secretary General of the Commonwealth, Chief Emeka Anyaoku, who clocks 84 this Wednesday, yesterday, expressed concern that Nigeria is living in denial of the seriousness of the challenges confronting it as a nation.

He noted that the issues, ranging from Boko Haram insurgency, Niger Delta crisis, Fulani herdsmen/farmers clashes, the Southern Kaduna crisis, wide spread kidnapping, declining cohesion among the components of Nigeria, the collapsing quality of education, and above all, the unsuitability of Nigeria governance structure, are of strong concern to him.

Anyaoku maintained that what Nigeria needs for its governance process are federating units, because it will give the country greater capacity for development.

He urged the National Assembly, which is embarking on another round of constitution amendment, to look at the fundamental issue of a suitable governance structure for the country.

The former commonwealth boss maintained that Nigeria as presently structured would not get anywhere in terms developing its human and material resources.

“I am seriously concerned that Nigeria is in denial of the seriousness of these challenges.”

