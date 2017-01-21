Apapa port rakes in N299.9bn – Vanguard
Vanguard
Apapa port rakes in N299.9bn
The Apapa Customs Command has realised over N299.9billion in its revenue generation from January to December 2016 economic year. The Customs Area Controller (CAC) of the Command, Comptroller Jibrin Musa, said this in a chat with Sunday …
