Apapa port rakes in N299.9bn

By Udeme Clement

The Apapa Customs Command has realised over N299.9billion in its revenue generation from January to December 2016 economic year.

The Customs Area Controller (CAC) of the Command, Comptroller Jibrin Musa, said this in a chat with Sunday Vanguard, adding that in the month of December 2016 alone, the Command recorded about N27.4billion from its operations.

He said, “Apapa being the leading port in the country has done quite well in revenue generation and this has been recognised by the top Customs management. Our Command scored as high as 96 percent in revenue collection during the assessment of all Customs formations by CGC Ali Hameed.

The CGC was impressed by our revenue records and he commended the efforts of officers and men of Apapa Area Command. We are going to do more because we have necessary work tools to carry out our activities effectively. The CGC has also promised to equip us with more logistics to enhance operational efficiency”.

Vanguard gathered that in the month of August alone, Apapa Command generated a huge sum of over N35billion, which is about N8 billion higher than N27 billion collected in July 2016, even as the CAC is currently doing a lot of in-house training and re-training programmes for officers under his supervision, to keep them alert at all times.

The post Apapa port rakes in N299.9bn appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

