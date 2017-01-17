Pages Navigation Menu

APC blames worker’s suicide on Ekiti Govt. insincerity in bailout application

Posted on Jan 17, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti State has sympathized with the family of Tope Afolayan, a civil servant who committed suicide over non-payment of salary and Ekiti workers in general. The party attributed the death by suicide of Tope Afolayan, in Ado-Ekiti to the insincerity of Governor Ayodele Fayose in the application of the […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

