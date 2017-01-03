Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

APC chieftain urges FG to explore potential of Nigerian youths

Posted on Jan 3, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

A Chieftain of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano, Alhaji Mujahid Zaitawa, on Tuesday expressed optimism that the Federal Government would continue to harness the potentials of the youths for national development. Zaitawa told newsmen in Kano that the issue of youth empowerment was part of the cardinal thrust of the administration. The APC chieftain,…

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post APC chieftain urges FG to explore potential of Nigerian youths appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.